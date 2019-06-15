Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Leaves with hand injury
Guerrero exited Friday's game against Houston after getting hit by a pitch on the hand, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero was able to jog to first base after getting drilled by a fastball and stayed in the game to run the bases, but he was removed in the bottom of the second frame. He's likely headed for X-rays to determine the extent of the injury. Eric Sogard entered the contest to take over at second base in Guerrero's place.
