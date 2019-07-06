Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Leaves with stomach illness
Guerrero left Saturday's game against the Orioles with a stomachache, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a run scored before leaving late in the game. The severity of the illness isn't clear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Guerrero sit Sunday in order to get a full five days of rest over the All-Star break.
