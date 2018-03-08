Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Making spring debut Thursday
Guerrero will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday against the Orioles. He'll serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and bat sixth.
After decimating pitching at Low-A Lansing and High-A Dunedin last season to burnish his standing as one of baseball's top prospects at any level of the minors, Guerrero earned an invite to his first big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee. Since he's not under serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot with Toronto, Guerrero has been limited to taking batting practice and playing in simulated games this spring, but he'll be thrust into Grapefruit League action Thursday with manager John Gibbons opting to give several key regulars the day off. In addition to Guerrero, Bo Bichette, another premier prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system, will also make his spring debut.
