Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run -- his 12th of the season -- in Double-A New Hampshire's 9-3 loss to Reading on Monday.

Guerrero was initially assigned to High-A Dunedin after being activated from the 7-day disabled list July 17, but he returned to the Double-A squad two days later. The 19-year-old has picked up where he left off for New Hampshire prior to suffering a strained left kneecap, going 4-for-12 over his first three games back, which has actually lowered his season average to .406. Once he gets a little more action under his belt in the Eastern League, it's expected that Guerrero will move up to Triple-A Buffalo.