Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Named FSL Player of the Week

Guerrero was named Player of the Week in the Florida State League after notching 12 hits (three home runs) and 11 RBI for High-A Dunedin, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 18-year-old continues to impress in his first full season, one in which he's pumped out a .322/.425/.484 slash line over 107 games. Guerrero hit .316 with seven home runs, 45 RBI and 53 runs at Low-A Lansing before he was promoted after 71 games. In 36 contests with Dunedin, the third baseman has upped the ante by slashing .336/.456/.492 -- all of which are better than his marks at the lower level.

