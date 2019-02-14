Guerrero is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

General manager Ross Atkins didn't rule out possibly having the top prospect on the Opening Day roster, but he also said that the most likely starter at the hot corner for the first game is Brandon Drury. This is almost certainly a trick to get an extra year of team control over Guerrero, so the most likely scenario is that he will be up with Toronto after a few weeks.

