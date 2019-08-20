The Blue Jays view Guerrero (knee) as day-to-day and believe he'll be able to return to the lineup at some point during their three-game series with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Heyman's report more or less aligns with what Guerrero had to say about his left knee injury Sunday, when the rookie labeled his bout with inflammation as "nothing major." Guerrero has already missed one game with the injury and seems unlikely to be ready to go for Tuesday's series opener, but the fact that the Blue Jays aren't considering the 20-year-old as week-to-week implies some level of optimism that he'll avoid a stint on the injured list. Brandon Drury will likely handle most of the action at the hot corner for however long Guerrero is ultimately sidelined.