Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Not starting Monday
Guerrero will get the day off Monday against the Braves.
Guerrero's numbers have improved after a somewhat slow start to his big-league career. Over his last 37 games, he owns an excellent .350/.414/.591 slash line, striking out just 13.8 percent of the time. Brandon Drury starts at third base in his absence.
