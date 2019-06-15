Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Not starting Saturday
Guerrero (hand) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Guerrero left Friday's contest after getting struck in the hand by a pitch. His X-rays came back negative, but he'll spend at least one day out of the lineup. It's not yet clear if he'll be available off the bench. Brandon Drury will start at third base.
