Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Officially called up
Guerrero's contract was selected as expected by the Blue Jays on Friday.
The long wait is finally over. After hitting .331/.413/.531 in 288 minor-league games, the 20-year-old is poised to take over an everyday role at third base in Toronto with the potential to immediately be one of the best hitters in the big leagues. Richard Urena was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Set for MLB debut Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Promotion not coming Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Promotion could come Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Conflicting reports on callup•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: To debut Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Won't debut this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...