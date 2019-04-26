Guerrero's contract was selected as expected by the Blue Jays on Friday.

The long wait is finally over. After hitting .331/.413/.531 in 288 minor-league games, the 20-year-old is poised to take over an everyday role at third base in Toronto with the potential to immediately be one of the best hitters in the big leagues. Richard Urena was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

