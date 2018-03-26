Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Opening season in Double-A
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said Friday that Guerrero will open the 2018 season at Double-A New Hampshire, TSN.ca reports.
He'll be joined in the Eastern League by Bo Bichette, giving New Hampshire the most highly regarded pair of hitting prospects of any affiliate across the minors. Guerrero offers the higher ceiling of the two players due to his exceptional hit tool and raw power, which should make him a bankable source of both batting average and home-run production from the corner infield once he reaches his peak. Before reporting to New Hampshire ahead of his second year of full-season ball, the 19-year-old is scheduled to appear in exhibition games Monday and Tuesday with the Blue Jays in Montreal, the old stomping grounds of his Hall-of-Fame father.
