Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Out with oblique strain
Guerrero will be out at least three weeks with a left oblique strain, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The good news here is that Guerrero was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain rather than a move severe muscle injury. The Blue Jays' top prospect -- who turns 20 on March 16 -- was struggling this spring with a .211/.250/.316 slash line. Guerrero likely would have been ticketed for Triple-A Buffalo regardless of his spring results, as the organization looks to delay the start of his service clock. A clearer recovery timetable should come into focus as the young slugger advances into his rehab work.
