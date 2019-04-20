Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Promotion could come Friday
The Blue Jays are still finalizing a date for Guerrero's big-league debut, but Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca suggests that the team's April 26 game against the Athletics is the most likely target.
While the nugget is speculative more than anything, Nicholson-Smith is a well-connected beat reporter who has reasonable insight into the Blue Jays' plans for one of the more prized prospects in recent memory. There had been prior rumblings that the Blue Jays were eyeing the first game of their homestand (Tuesday versus the Giants) for Guerrero's promotion, but manager Charlie Montoyo told Nicholson-Smith that he "[didn't] think" that would be the case. In any event, Guerrero's callup is imminent, and fantasy managers that have been patiently holding him should soon be able to reap the rewards.
