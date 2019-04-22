Guerrero isn't expected to receive a promotion from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of the Blue Jays' series opener Tuesday against the Giants, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Some reports over the past few days indicated Guerrero's MLB debut would come Tuesday during the start of the Blue Jays' homestand, but manager Charlie Montoyo suggested over the weekend that likely wouldn't be the case, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Toronto hasn't officially confirmed when baseball's top prospect will arrive in the majors, but Nicholson-Smith believes that Friday's game against the Athletics is the most realistic target. Due to the uncertainty of Guerrero's arrival date, fantasy managers in leagues with weekly lineups may be best off keeping him on the bench -- especially with Toronto playing just five games this week -- but it's apparent the wait will come to an end soon.