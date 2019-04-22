Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Promotion not coming Tuesday
Guerrero isn't expected to receive a promotion from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of the Blue Jays' series opener Tuesday against the Giants, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Some reports over the past few days indicated Guerrero's MLB debut would come Tuesday during the start of the Blue Jays' homestand, but manager Charlie Montoyo suggested over the weekend that likely wouldn't be the case, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Toronto hasn't officially confirmed when baseball's top prospect will arrive in the majors, but Nicholson-Smith believes that Friday's game against the Athletics is the most realistic target. Due to the uncertainty of Guerrero's arrival date, fantasy managers in leagues with weekly lineups may be best off keeping him on the bench -- especially with Toronto playing just five games this week -- but it's apparent the wait will come to an end soon.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Promotion could come Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Conflicting reports on callup•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: To debut Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Won't debut this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes homer for Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three more hits at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start