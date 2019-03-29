Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Promotion won't be delayed
Guerrero (oblique) is expected to play in games at extended spring training this weekend, and Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said Thursday the prospect is on an "accelerated time frame", Tom Ruminski of thescore.ca reports.
"We just need to get him healthy first and need to address the other things that we mentioned at the outset of spring training, perhaps the things that led to that injury. You know, ensuring that his routines are major-league caliber and ensuring that he has the proper foundation under him when he comes up here," Shapiro said. "We've said all along, he's on an expedited time frame ... we are not holding him back, we're speeding him up." That still doesn't answer the question of exactly when Guerrero will make his MLB debut, but it's looking more and more like the spring oblique injury won't change his original timetable for promotion all that much.
