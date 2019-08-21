Guerrero (knee) went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 16-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Guerrero's inclusion in the lineup was somewhat surprising after he was diagnosed with inflammation in his left knee over the weekend, but Monday's team off day apparently remedied the matter. The rookie re-entered the lineup for Tuesday's series opener and showcased his usual elite plate approach, seeing 19 pitches on the night and reaching base in all four of his plate appearances. The Blue Jays could choose to give him a maintenance day in the near future but Guerrero's knee otherwise doesn't appear to be a concern moving forward.