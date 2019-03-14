Guerrero (oblique) was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He was already sidelined with a Grade 1 oblique strain, so this move doesn't really change anything for Guerrero in the short term or the long term. If the original three-week recovery timetable holds, Guerrero should be good to go for the start of the minor-league season. The expectation is that he will still be promoted by the Blue Jays once he has his timing down at Triple-A and the team has gained a seventh year of control. A mid-to-late April promotion to the big leagues seems likely if he avoids setbacks in his recovery.

