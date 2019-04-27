Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Records first career hit
Guerrero went 1-for-4, hitting a double for his first MLB hit in a 4-2 victory against the Athletics on Friday.
The top prospect grounded out and then flew out twice in his first three at-bats, but he doubled to lead off the ninth inning in a tied game. Brandon Drury then hit a walk-off homer a couple batters later. Guerrero has slashed .331/.413/.531 in 288 minor-league games, and with a double during a key situation in his debut, there's plenty to look forward to with him this season.
