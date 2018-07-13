Guerrero (knee) was added to the GCL Blue Jays' roster Friday to begin his rehab assignment, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Guerrero has been out of action since early June after straining his patella tendon. He's expected to head to Triple-A Buffalo upon the completion of his rehab assignment, raising questions about a possible major-league callup before the end of the year. The 19-year-old phenom appears to be major-league ready after hitting an incredible .407/.457./667 in 53 games for Double-A New Hampshire, but with the Blue Jays sitting 15 games out of a playoff spot, the team may prefer to keep him down in order to earn an extra year of team control.