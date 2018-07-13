Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Rehabbing in GCL
Guerrero (knee) was added to the GCL Blue Jays' roster Friday to begin his rehab assignment, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Guerrero has been out of action since early June after straining his patella tendon. He's expected to head to Triple-A Buffalo upon the completion of his rehab assignment, raising questions about a possible major-league callup before the end of the year. The 19-year-old phenom appears to be major-league ready after hitting an incredible .407/.457./667 in 53 games for Double-A New Hampshire, but with the Blue Jays sitting 15 games out of a playoff spot, the team may prefer to keep him down in order to earn an extra year of team control.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Headed to Triple-A once healthy•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Ahead of schedule•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Out four weeks with strained kneecap•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits DL with leg injury•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Still being evaluated•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits Wednesday with leg injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...