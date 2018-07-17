Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Reinstated, sent to High-A
Guerrero (knee) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday and sent to High-A Dunedin.
Guerrero had been rehabbing at the rookie-league level. He's no longer technically on a rehab assignment, though his time with Dunedin will effectively still be short, as he'd been dominating at Double-A New Hampshire and was expected to head to Triple-A once healthy. Expect to see him promoted back to his former level or Triple-A Buffalo in the near future.
