Guerrero (knee) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday and sent to High-A Dunedin.

Guerrero had been rehabbing at the rookie-league level. He's no longer technically on a rehab assignment, though his time with Dunedin will effectively still be short, as he'd been dominating at Double-A New Hampshire and was expected to head to Triple-A once healthy. Expect to see him promoted back to his former level or Triple-A Buffalo in the near future.