Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Resting for afternoon game
Guerrero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
He'll receive his first maintenance day of August after opening the month by going 11-for-26 with two home runs, three doubles, six RBI and four runs in six games. Brandon Drury will spell the rookie phenom at third base and bat sixth.
