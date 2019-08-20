Guerrero (knee) is starting at third base and batting third Tuesday night against the Dodgers, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero will rejoin the starting nine after missing just one contest with knee inflammation. He was able to take groundballs prior to Tuesday's matchup and evidently checked out OK. Guerrero is batting .229 with five extra-base hits and five RBI over his last 10 matchups.