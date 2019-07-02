Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Scores three times
Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs Monday in the Blue Jays' 11-4 win over the Orioles.
Guerrero reaped the benefits of batting in front of Lourdes Gurriel, Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk, as that trio combined to produce 10 hits on the afternoon. Even though Guerrero has yet to live up to his lofty expectations, he's still been reasonably productive for fantasy managers over his last 10 games, slashing .270/.372/.405 with eight runs and four RBI.
