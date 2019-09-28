Guerrero was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Rays with right knee soreness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He missed time in August with left knee inflammation, and know his other knee is giving him trouble. It may not seem like much, but given how big Guerrero is (at least 250 pounds), it is somewhat concerning that his lower body is giving him trouble in his age-20 season. With just one game left on the schedule, we may not see him again this season. Brandon Drury was added to the lineup at third base.