Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Set for MLB debut Friday
Guerrero will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Friday's game against the Athletics, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
There were some reports over the weekend that Guerrero would be called up Tuesday, but they ended up being a few days early. The 20-year-old continued to tear it up at Buffalo since recovering from the oblique injury sustained in spring training by slashing .360/.429/.640 in 28 plate appearances. Guerrero should slot into an everyday role at third base
