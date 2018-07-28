Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Set for Triple-A promotion
Guerrero will join Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero was recently returned to the Double-A level after spending some time with High-A Dunedin following a knee injury that cost him over a month of time. The top prospect will get a chance to show off his skills at the highest level in the minors, though he's exhibited major-league readiness should Toronto elect to bring him up in September. Across 61 games at Double-A New Hampshire this season, he's slashed .402/.449/.671 with 14 home runs, 60 RBI and three stolen bases.
