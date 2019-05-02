Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sits for first time
Manager Charlie Montoyo told MLB Network Radio that Guerrero will not be in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.
Guerrero has started all five games since earning a promotion at the end of April, going 3-for-18 with a double and 3:6 BB:K during those contests. He'll head to the bench for Thursday's series finale as the skipper looks to "give him a day off to relax" ahead of the team's upcoming weekend series against the Rangers.
