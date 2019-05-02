Manager Charlie Montoyo told MLB Network Radio that Guerrero will not be in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.

Guerrero has started all five games since earning a promotion at the end of April, going 3-for-18 with a double and 3:6 BB:K during those contests. He'll head to the bench for Thursday's series finale as the skipper looks to "give him a day off to relax" ahead of the team's upcoming weekend series against the Rangers.