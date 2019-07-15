Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sitting out series opener
Guerrero is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Following his star turn in the Home Run Derby, Guerrero wasn't able to carry the power display into the Jays' series against the Yankees over the weekend. Guerrero went 2-for-12 while starting all three games, with both of his hits being singles. Brandon Drury will spell the rookie at the hot corner.
