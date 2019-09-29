Guerrero (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero was scratched from Saturday's lineup with right knee soreness, so it's not much of a surprise to see him held out Saturday. The 20-year-old figures to finish his rookie campaign with a .272/.339/.433 slash line, 15 home runs and 69 RBI in 123 games. Breyvic Valera will start at the hot corner in the season finale.