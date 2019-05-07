Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Slow start to MLB career
Guerrero went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and committed an error in Tuesday's 8-0 loss to the Twins.
Baseball's No. 1 prospect has looked mortal through his first nine games in the big leagues, recording only five hits in 33 at-bats while striking out 27 percent of the time. Given Guerrero's elite hit and power tools and the unprecedented level of success he enjoyed in the upper rungs of the minors, it should be just a matter of time before he makes the necessary adjustments to big-league pitching.
