Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sluggish spring continues
Guerrero went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's split-squad game against the Pirates.
The weak performance was thrown into sharper relief when fellow top prospect Bo Bichette joined in a five-homer barrage with the other half of the roster. Guerrero is slashing only .211/.250/.316 through 20 plate appearances this spring without a home run, giving the front office more cover when they inevitably decide to delay the start of his service clock by sending him back to Triple-A Buffalo, but don't be fooled by a small sample -- the 19-year-old's bat is big-league ready, and his stay in Buffalo to begin the season should be a brief one.
