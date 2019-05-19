Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

Guerrero's blast came in the top of the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie. After struggling mightily to begin his major league career, the 20-year-old phenom has picked it up over his last eight games, hitting .370 (10-for-27) and knocking four homers over that span. It didn't take him long to figure out major league pitching.