Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Slugs clutch home run
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over the White Sox on Sunday.
Guerrero's blast came in the top of the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie. After struggling mightily to begin his major league career, the 20-year-old phenom has picked it up over his last eight games, hitting .370 (10-for-27) and knocking four homers over that span. It didn't take him long to figure out major league pitching.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets help for third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes first two MLB homers•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Settles into two hole•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Slow start to MLB career•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sits for first time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...