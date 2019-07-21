Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in a 7-5 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has loved hitting in Detroit this weekend, as he is 5-for-9 (.556) with five RBI, raising his average 11 points to .249. Somewhat surprisingly, given his Home Run Derby performance, this was also his first long ball since June 29. Guerrero has nine home runs, 31 RBI and 34 runs in 257 at-bats this season.