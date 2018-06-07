Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Still being evaluated
Guerrero (leg) is still being evaluated after prematurely exiting Wednesday's game with Double-A New Hampshire, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The injury is currently being described as a "hockey-esque" lower-body injury, with some suggesting that Guerrero could be dealing with a hamstring issue. He should be considered day-to-day until the Blue Jays update his status in the coming days.
