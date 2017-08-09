Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Surging of late at High-A

Guerrero, 18, is hitting .394 with one home run, six RBI and one stolen base over his last 10 games at High-A Dunedin.

By far the most impressive statistic over that recent stretch is the fact that he's walked 12 times while fanning on just four occasions. In 24 games, since being promoted, Guerrero is slashing .298/.434/.393. He remains among the elite prospects in the game.