Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Takes part in fielding work
Guerrero (knee) was spotted taking groundballs prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero appears unlikely to play in Tuesday's matchup, but it's good to see that he's getting some fielding work in. An update on his availability may come after the rookie completes his workout.
