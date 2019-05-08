Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Takes seat Wednesday
Guerrero is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.
Guerrero is slashing just .162/.244/.189 with one RBI through his first 10 games as a big-leaguer, so he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale as he looks to hit the reset button. Brandon Drury is covering third base in his stead, with Billy McKinney picking up a start in the outfield as a result. Look for With the Blue Jays off the schedule Thursday, look for Guerrero to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener against the White Sox.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Slow start to MLB career•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sits for first time•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Records first career hit•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hitting fifth in debut•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Officially called up•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Set for MLB debut Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal