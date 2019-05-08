Guerrero is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.

Guerrero is slashing just .162/.244/.189 with one RBI through his first 10 games as a big-leaguer, so he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale as he looks to hit the reset button. Brandon Drury is covering third base in his stead, with Billy McKinney picking up a start in the outfield as a result. Look for With the Blue Jays off the schedule Thursday, look for Guerrero to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener against the White Sox.