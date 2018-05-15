Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Third straight multi-hit effort Monday
Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Double-A New Hampshire in its 10-5 win over Hartford on Monday.
Guerrero continues to build momentum for a promotion to the big club, with Monday's performance marking his third consecutive multi-hit effort. His average is now up to .405 for the season, which represents the second-best mark in the minors among players with at least 100 plate appearances. The 19-year-old, who has as many walks (13) as strikeouts this season, has meld his impressive contact and plate discipline with elite power production, as 20 of his 51 hits have gone for extra bases.
