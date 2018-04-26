Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three-hit night for New Hampshire
Guerrero went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's game for Double-A New Hampshire against Binghamton.
Guerrero ranks sixth in the Eastern League in wRC+ (169), and everyone ahead of him is at least three years his senior. He has seven walks and seven strikeouts through 82 plate appearances, and appears to be in complete control against Double-A pitchers, despite the fact he is the youngest player at the level. He should earn a promotion to Triple-A in the coming months, and could make his MLB debut later this season, depending on how the team prioritizes team control, TV ratings (Rogers Media owns the Blue Jays), and competing for a Wild Card berth.
