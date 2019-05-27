Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three hits in rout
Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Padres.
While his fellow second-generation players Lourdes Gurriel and Cavan Biggio both went yard in a 10-1 rout, Guerrero was doing some damage of his own at the plate, snapping an 0-for-12 skid. The 20-year-old has had a bit of a bumpy introduction to the majors, but Guerrero is still slashing .315/.383/.630 over his last 14 games with five homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs and a 6:8 BB:K.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Clubs fifth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sitting for day game•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Slugs clutch home run•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets help for third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes first two MLB homers•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Settles into two hole•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal