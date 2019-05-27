Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Padres.

While his fellow second-generation players Lourdes Gurriel and Cavan Biggio both went yard in a 10-1 rout, Guerrero was doing some damage of his own at the plate, snapping an 0-for-12 skid. The 20-year-old has had a bit of a bumpy introduction to the majors, but Guerrero is still slashing .315/.383/.630 over his last 14 games with five homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs and a 6:8 BB:K.