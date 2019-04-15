Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The 20-year-old is doing his best to prove to the Jays front office that he deserves to be in the majors already, slashing .500/.583/.900 through three games at the highest level of the minors with a 2:0 BB:K. Toronto called up Eric Sogard to replace Lourdes Gurriel over the weekend, but the next time they dip into the Triple-A ranks for reinforcements, it will almost certainly be to begin Guerrero's big-league career.