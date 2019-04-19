Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: To debut Tuesday
Guerrero will be called up to make his MLB debut Tuesday at home against the Giants, Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z 101 reports.
This had long seemed like the most likely day for Guerrero to make his debut, as it afforded him a little over a week's worth of games at Triple-A while ensuring he debuted at home. He will slot in as the Blue Jays' everyday third baseman and will likely get a spot in the heart of the order from day one.
