Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Turns in big performance
Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rays.
Guerrero delivered a big day at the dish, driving in a run with an RBI single in the third inning. He would later plate two more in the fifth with a single to right, and he finished off his day with an RBI double to left in the sixth. The 20-year-old closed out the weekend in an impressive fashion, registering seven RBI and three extra-base hits over his last two contests.
