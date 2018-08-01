Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Walks three times in Triple-A debut
Guerrero went 0-for-1 with three walks, two runs and an RBI in his debut Tuesday for Triple-A Buffalo in the affiliate's 11-8 loss to Lehigh Valley.
There were about 4,000 more fans in attendance than usual at Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo in anticipation of Guerrero's debut, and the 19-year-old didn't disappoint. While he failed to provide any splashy highlights, the three-walk performance exemplifies Guerrero's top-notch plate discipline, which helped him deliver a .449 on-base percentage over 61 games at Double-A New Hampshire. There's little doubt at this point that Guerrero is big-league ready, but the third baseman may continue to marinate in the International League for the rest of the season with the non-contending Blue Jays perhaps motivated to delay the start of his MLB service clock until 2019.
