Guerrero (oblique) will continue rehabbing in Florida for another week or so before the Blue Jays determine the next step in his recovery, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from an oblique strain; if everything checks out OK next week, the third baseman could be ready to go for the start of the Triple-A season. Once healthy, the expectation is that the youngster will be promoted to the Blue Jays once he has his timing down and the team secures an extra year of control.