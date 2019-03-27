Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Will be reevaluated next week
Guerrero (oblique) will continue rehabbing in Florida for another week or so before the Blue Jays determine the next step in his recovery, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from an oblique strain; if everything checks out OK next week, the third baseman could be ready to go for the start of the Triple-A season. Once healthy, the expectation is that the youngster will be promoted to the Blue Jays once he has his timing down and the team secures an extra year of control.
