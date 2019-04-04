Guerrero (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment at High-A Dunedin before eventually reporting to Triple-A Buffalo, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Guerrero has remained at extended spring training since being diagnosed March 10 with a left oblique strain and looks like he's ready to test out his health in an uncontrolled game setting after hitting no snags in the recovery process. Since Dunedin doubles as the site of the Blue Jays' spring complex, it's no surprise the organization has chosen to keep Guerrero local as he embarks on the rehab assignment. Because he missed most of the Grapefruit League schedule with the injury, Guerrero will likely stick around in the Florida State League for several games prior to moving on to Buffalo. Once back at Triple-A, baseball's top prospect may not have to wait long for his much-anticipated promotion to the big leagues.