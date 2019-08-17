Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Will have MRI on knee
Guerrero (knee) will have an MRI on his left knee and more information will be made available Sunday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Guerrero left Saturday's game with an apparent injury, and manager Charlie Montoyo indicated that it was in his left knee. The severity of the injury and a possible timetable to return could become more clear Sunday following the MRI.
