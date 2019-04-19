Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Won't debut this weekend
Guerrero will remain at Triple-A Buffalo at least through the weekend, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
"Whenever [Buffalo manager] Bobby Meacham and [director of player development] Gil Kim say he's ready, he'll be here," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday. "I just don't know when that's going to happen. It could be any day. It could be a month." That may sound discouraging for fantasy GMs anxiously awaiting Guerrero's arrival, but the issue primarily seems to be one of workload -- the Bisons' schedule has been interrupted by rain, and the 20-year-old has yet to suit up on three consecutive days. Assuming the weather clears enough for Guerrero to prove he's over his oblique strain and can play every day, the earliest target date for his big-league debut now appears to be April 26, when the Jays begin a home series against the A's.
