Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Won't receive promotion
Guerrero will not be promoted to the majors this season, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
There was some hope that Guerrero would get a cup of coffee in September, but the Blue Jays will hold off on promoting the 19-year-old stud in order to keep his service time down. Guerrero will undoubtably make his major-league debut sometime in 2019 after slashing a combined .382/.439/.637 with 20 homers across 94 games in the minors this season.
