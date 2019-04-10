Guerrero (oblique) went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch for High-A Dunedin on Tuesday.

It's not an impressive line in the box score, but it did represent a big step in Guerrero's recovery, as he was playing back-to-back games for the first time on his rehab stint. The 20-year-old is 4-for-15 with a double through four contests for Dunedin, and he may not be far away from a promotion to Triple-A Buffalo -- the final stop before his big-league debut.

